UAE driving licence can now be exchanged for a UK version

The UAE and three other countries have been included in Britain’s driver licencing authorities list of territories in which citizens need not be wanted to pass any other driving test if they are moving and planning to reside in the United Kingdom (UK).

Based on a public consultation held in November and December 2020, the determination to introduce the UAE, Taiwan, Ukraine and the Republic of North Macedonia to the list of 22 countries for the exchange of drivers licences from May 20 was considered.

The standards required to pass in countries in the list are assessed to be as valid as in Britain including clearing practical and theoretical tests.

The 22 countries and territories in which the driver licences issued in the European Economic Area (EEA) are valid includes Andorra, Australia, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Republic of North Macedonia, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UAE and Zimbabwe.

The countries outside the EEA which have issued driving licences as India and Pakistan are only valid for driving in Britain for one year; after this period, the driver must obtain a British licence.

As per the Driver & Vehicle Licencing Agency (DVLA), 83 acknowledgements to the discussion with a large majority approved the proposal to exchange licences with the four countries.

As the testing standards for the specified vehicle categories are similar and so there is no value in requiring the driver to repeat a test to get a British licence.

The DVLA said it has plans in place to identify potential issues and added: “Countries/territories are notified when one of their licences is exchanged and are expected to advise if there appears to be an issue e.g., there is no official record of that licence holder. Evidence of repeated issues with exchangeable licences will be raised with the relevant licensing authority and exchange arrangements reviewed if necessary.”

It also said: “We consider that any risks with allowing the exchange of licences issued by these countries/ territories for the specified vehicles are low and do not justify withholding the benefits that it would provide to individual licence holders.”