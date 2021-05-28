Union government recalls West Bengal Chief Secretary

Kolkata: The Union government has recalled West Bengal Chief Secretary. The Union Government has asked Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report at the Department of Personnel and Training at 10 am on May 31.

The decision was taken just after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the damage caused by Cyclone Yass.

Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay’s tenure was extended for three months only four days ago. “I am directed to inform that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the service of Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB:1987) with the government of India, as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadres) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.” read a e letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, from the Under Secretary of the Government of India.