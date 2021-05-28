“Unprecedented blow to propriety & federalism”: Mamata Banerjee is harming the interests of people, says govt

New Delhi: The absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state officials in a review meeting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cyclone Yass, on Friday, was termed by the Central government sources as, indifferent, arrogant and supremely disinterested in the welfare of the people of the state. Saying that the behaviour of the West Bengal Chief Minister was an “unprecedented blow to justification and federalism”.

“Today, PM after landing an aerial survey in Odisha and West Bengal landed at Kalaikunda airbase. When the PM arrived to attend the review meeting, there was no one from the West Bengal government, “a source said and added,” Both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal were present in the same premises and yet they did not come to receive PM.”

As reported by an official said that the Prime Minister, Governor Jagdeep Dhankad and Union Ministers patiently waited for half an hour for the representatives of West Bengal to arrive. Sources said, “Suddenly Mamata Banerjee, in her arrogance, handed over a bunch of papers to the PM on the impact of the cyclone and said that she is leaving because she has other trips.”

The behaviour on Mamata Banerjee’s part was indeed shocking and she was not fairly enough to allow the govt’s chief secretary and home secretary to make the presentation. As the entire presentation was on-screen and nevertheless his obscenity prevented the officials from presenting it to the PM, sources reported.

Even though PM took time to evaluate the damage in West Bengal, but the politics and pettiness of the CM stopped it from occurring. “Mamata is only hurting the interests of the people of West Bengal by this humiliating behaviour,” he said.

it was said that never before in the history of the Republic of India has the Chief Minister of a State treated such an ugly, disdainful and arrogant treatment of high constitutional office holders like the Prime Minister and the Governor.

“Mamata Banerjee’s arrogance is, in her own mind, directed against the Prime Minister. But in fact, she is harming the people of West Bengal by refusing to discuss their issues even in times of natural calamity, ”the source said.

Relating to Banerjee’s rejection to the presence of state leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the review meeting, government sources said that since the cyclone Yaas was a natural disaster affecting the entire states of Odisha and West Bengal, it was necessary that “the energy of all elected representatives of the people is gathered together for collective quick and effective disaster relief.”

Today is a dark day in India’s long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism, a principle held sacred by PM @narendramodi. CM @MamataOfficial has shown once again that she is insensitive to the sufferings of the people of West Bengal. — Suvendu Adhikari • ???????? ??????? (@SuvenduWB) May 28, 2021

“Accordingly, LOPs from both Odisha and West Bengal were invited to the respective meetings with the PM. However, as the LOP in Odisha is recovering from Covid-19, it was unable to attend its meeting, ”the sources said and added,“ The conduct by Mamata Banerjee, even a natural disaster. Even during, the conduct of low-level petty politics. . ”

He said that Suvendu Adhikari is the LoP duly approved by the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and only after this notice has he been invited to be a part of the meeting.

The sources said, “Compare Mamata Banerjee’s contempt for elected representatives of people representing a large section of the public with PM Modi’s politics, who amended several Acts to make the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha Have a role in decision making.”

According to the rules, there is no LoP in Lok Sabha as no party can win 20% seats. So as to accommodate Congress leaders in the Lok Sabha, the Modi government revised several acts – such as the CBI’s selection committee – so that the opposition leader had a voice.

“Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also approached to be a part of the meeting. He has thanked the PM for the invitation, but since he is in Delhi, he is unable to attend, ”the sources said and insisted that the central government was doing its best to bring everyone on board for a collective cause. , Whereas it is only Mamata Banerjee who is involved in it. In the politics of vengeance.