Western France: French policewoman seriously wounded after knife attack

Nantes: On Friday, an attacker stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the police offices of the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France, a police source reported.

As reported by the BFM TV, the attacker had been caught after a manhunt that included two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.

During the arrest, there was a shoot-out and some policemen were somewhat injured. The victim was in a dangerous state, added the news channel.

The reason for the stabbing was not instantly clear.

Schools in the area were under police protection, the source added.

As per the BFM TV, some 50 GIGN soldiers took off from the Satory base and will join the elite gendarmes and the 15 GIGN soldiers from the Nantes branch already there, bringing the number of GIGN soldiers mobilized to 65.

The police source and BFM TV reported that the attacker stole the officer’s weapon.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was on his way to the scene of Friday’s attack.