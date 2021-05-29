“Breaking News”; Fire breaks out at Residential Complex in Delhi

New Delhi; A fire burst out on the fourth storey of a building in Saket Court Residential Complex in Delhi on Saturday evening. A person who is 82-year-old passed away on the scene due to inhalation of smoke. Four other family members were saved. According to the fire and rescue department, a call notifying the fire was received at 5.23 pm. The fire began in a 5×6 square feet storeroom that housed a bookshelf, cupboard, and inverter.

Five fire tenders were hurried to the place. The fire has been extinguished. An ambulance, staff members of the District Disaster Management Authority, and the station house officer of Saket police station were also rushed to the spot.