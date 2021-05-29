Canadian MP caught urinating during virtual session just weeks after appearing naked in another video call

A Canadian MP has stepped down from some of his duties and said he is seeking “assistance” after being caught on camera urinating during a video conference in Parliament, a month after appearing naked in another virtual session. Nevertheless, he did not make clear what type of assistance he was looking for.

Amos, a member of Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberal party, said in an apology posted on Twitter, “Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realising I was on camera. I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them.”

William Amos stated that he would be taking a break and declared that both the incidents were unintentional and added that he was flustered.

The statement read, “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable and I apologise unreservedly. I will be stepping aside temporally from my role as Parliamentary Secretary and from my committee duties so that I can seek assistance.

It added, “I will continue to represent my constituents and I’m grateful to be their voice in parliament. I am deeply appreciative for the support of my staff and the love of my family.”

After a screenshot showing him absolutely naked on an internal government video call was leaked on social media, Amos grabbed the attention of people in April.

“I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again,” he had tweeted last month.