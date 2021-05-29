Central government announces ‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme for Covid affected children

New Delhi: On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi declared that all children who have lost both parents or guardian due to the Covid pandemic will be supported under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.

PM Modi said in a tweet, “Several children lost their parents due to COVID-19. The Government will care for these children, ensure a life of dignity and opportunity for them. PM-CARES for Children will ensure education & other assistance to children.”

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that fixed deposits will be started in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will provide through a uniquely created scheme to build a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

From 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal wants during the period of higher education this corpus will be used to give monthly financial support or stipend. When they reach the age of 23 years, they will get the whole amount as one lump sum for private and professional use.

Other than that, the children will also get free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years of which the premium will be paid through the PM CARES fund.

The scheme includes:

Fixed Deposit in the name of the child School Education: For children under 10 years School Education: for children between 11-18 years Support for Higher Education Health Insurance

Additionally, several financial assistance is announced by various state govt for the children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

The scheme announced by PM Modi was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.