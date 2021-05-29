Delhi: Woman saves life of four through organ donation

The family of a 43-year-old brain-dead woman donated her organs to save the lives of four people. According to a statement from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, her liver was transplanted into a 58-year-old man and a kidney into another patient at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The remaining organs were sent to other hospitals of Delhi-NCR.

The woman was hypertensive and suddenly started vomiting, with a severe headache. She was brought to the emergency department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on May 20. However, the woman’s condition worsened. The doctors conducted several tests on her, and it was revealed that she had a severe brain haemorrhage. Despite several attempts of resuscitation, she was declared brain dead.

The news hit the family hard, as she was the only sister, amongst seven siblings in the family. She is survived by a 21-year-old son and her husband. The family then went for counseling and decided to donate her organs and keep her memories alive. The woman was corona negative.

The Co-Chairman, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Naimish N Mehta said, “There is a huge waiting list for cadaver organs, and with Covid-19 pandemic, organ donation rate has reduced remarkably across the country. Currently, there are 179 patients waiting for Cadaver Liver and 484 patients waiting for Cadaver Kidney transplantation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The organ donation rate in India varies from 0.65 to 1 per million population while it is up to 35 pmp in Spain and 26 pmp in the USA.”

Organs were retrieved by a team of doctors led by Dr. Mehta. Dr. DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Our hospital has always been at the forefront of cadaver organ donation awareness program and we have created a separate portal for those wish to pledge their organs after their death.”He also expressed sincere gratitude towards the family of the deceased for the noble act of organ donation.