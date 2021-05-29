Indian women’s cricket team gets first jab of Covid vaccine ahead of UK tour

Ahead of the much anticipated UK tour, the Indian women’s cricket team gets their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The cricketers are currently quarantining in Mumbai.

“All the women’s team players have got their first dose of vaccination. Most of them got it in their respective cities, while a few who didn’t got their first jabs on Thursday,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source said. According to the source, most of the players received the Covishield vaccine and they will be administered their second dose by the UK health department.

On Thursday, Cricketer Deepti Sharma posted a picture of her taking the vaccine dose on Twitter and wrote “Though I am a little scared of needles, I still got myself vaccinated today. I urge people to please get vaccinated as soon as they can! #GotTheDose #We4Vaccine #CovidVaccine.”

The Indian women’s team will depart along with the men’s squad for the UK in a chartered flight on June 2. They will begin their UK tour with a one-off Test in Bristol on June 16. Two T20Is will follow the Test match on July 9 and 11 in Northampton, and three ODIs beginning June 27.