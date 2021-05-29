IPL 2021 tournament to resume in United Arab Emirates in September

The Twenty20 tournament was suspended on 4 May after several positive coronavirus tests among players.It has been moved away from India because it is monsoon season in the country at that time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed that it had been a unanimous decision to resume the IPL.There are 31 games left to be played, and the rearrangement of the tournament has had to contend with a packed schedule of international cricket.

England end a five-Test series against India on 14 September and are set to travel to Bangladesh and Pakistan before the T20 World Cup in India begins in October.The BCCI has requested an extension of time from the ICC to decide on the hosting of the World Cup.The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

The BCCI will explore all options to host it in India itself, according to Cricbuzz. The 14th edition of the IPL began on April 9 in Chennai, where the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Before the tournament was suspended earlier this month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, a total of 29 matches were played.

The decision to move the IPL to the UAE is not unexpecting as it was earlier reported that the Indian cricket board had an informal agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board in the UAE. The Middle East country had successfully hosted the tournament in 2020. In an interview recently, SRH’s ‘keeper-batsman Saha admitted that it would have been better had IPL 2021 was held in the UAE.

The Indian cricket board decided to stop the tournament after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had returned positive results apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicket keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals’ veteran spinner Amit Mishra.