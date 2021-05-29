Kangana Mocks Twitter, asks who are they?

Kangana has a love and hate relationship with almost everything. She was recently banned from Twitter for sharing hateful and abusive contents. Recently Twitter has got in to a tiff with the central government with the new IT rules and Twitter has accused the Central government of suppressing free speech and freedom of expression. The micro-blogging platform had issued a statement suggesting that the new IT rules have elements that inhibit free conversation.

Following this, Kangana shared Twitter’s statement and said, “Poor Twitter begging for freedom of speech, twitter the great, the unelected member of parliament, supreme justice of the world, keeper of moral compass of humanity and what is their basic qualifications or credentials to ask or forcefully acquire this power? Who are they?”

“Handful of druggies who can be bought and sold easily, everything has a price tag from followers to promotional tweets, these money greedy private businessmen and capitalists want to run nations, bully and control the governments? Really haven’t we learnt from east India company?” she added.

On Thursday, Twitter had issued a statement that read: “Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proven vital for the public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law.”