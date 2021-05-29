Kerala coronavirus updates: 23,513 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 23,513 people in the state confirmed Covid-19. Today, 198 deaths have been reported due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 8455.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 3990, Thiruvananthapuram 2767, Palakkad 2682, Ernakulam 2606, Kollam 2177, Alappuzha 1984, Thrissur 1707, Kozhikode 1354, Kottayam 1167, Kannur 984, Pathanamthitta 683, Idukki 662, Kasaragod 506 and Wayanad 244.

During the last 24 hours, 1,41,759 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 16.59. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,95,82,046 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

A total of 28,100 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 3058, Kollam 1657, Pathanamthitta 485, Alappuzha 1780, Kottayam 954, Idukki 619, Ernakulam 4280, Thrissur 2574, Palakkad 3060, Malappuram 4289, Kozhikode 2466, Wayanad 839, Kannur 1204 and Kasaragod 835 were cured. With this, 2,33,034 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 22,52,505 have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 139 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 22,016 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1272 is not clear. Malappuram 3838, Thiruvananthapuram 2648, Palakkad 1791, Ernakulam 2528, Kollam 2163, Alappuzha 1977, Thrissur 1696, Kozhikode 1337, Kottayam 1125, Kannur 908, Pathanamthitta 656, Idukki 632, Kasaragod 488 and Wayanad 229 were affected by the disease.

86 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers from Kannur 18, Kasaragod 11, Ernakulam and Palakkad 10 each, Kollam 9, Thiruvananthapuram 8, Pathanamthitta 7, Thrissur 6, Wayanad 4, Kottayam 2 and Idukki 1 were affected.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 126 people from the UK (116), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 125 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

There are currently 8,35,866 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 7,96,400 are under home / institutional quarantine and 39,466 in hospitals. 3624 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

No new hotspot today. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 879 hotspots.