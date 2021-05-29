Kerala govt announces lockdown relaxations: All you need to know…

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has announced exemptions due to the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases per day in the state. Though the lockdown has been extended till June 9, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that concessions will be given in some areas. The concessions were announced by the Chief Minister at a press conference after the Covid review meeting.

The CM said that concessions are given only for essential things. He added that despite the concessions, stern action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines.

The Chief Minister said in a press conference that concessions will be given:

All industries in the state, including coir and cashew, can be opened and operated with the required minimum staff. More than 50 per cent of people should not enter the workforce.

Banks in the state operate three days a week. The Chief Minister said that the working hours have been extended to 5 pm.

Institutions and shops that provide raw materials and other necessities for industrial establishments can operate until 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Parcel storage areas can be open two days a week for relocation.

Educational shops, bookstores, wedding textile, gold and footwear shops are open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Following Covid protocol, toddy shops can have parcel services.

Institutions that open as part of concessions should be disinfected. People should be admitted only according to the size of the shop and establishment.

The government has also made it mandatory to use masks and sanitisers.