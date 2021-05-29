Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 2’ becomes the 3rd most viewed film on TV premiere

Recently released OTT blockbuster, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 had its television premiere on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday on 21 May.

According to the latest updates, the Jeethu Joseph directorial has entered the all-time Top 3 most viewed films list, with TRP impressions that crossed 6.5 Million. Interestingly, the world television premiere of Drishyam 2 was announced just one day prior on Asianet. Within short notice, the film has succeeded in getting excellent and also proves Mohanlal’s superstardom. The Top 5 all-time highest TRP rating list of Malayalam cinema features four Mohanlal movies with Lucifer stands at 4th place with 6.3 impressions.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Drishyam 2 recorded 6.58 million impressions for its TV premiere on Friday. It is the third-highest TV premiere ever for a Malayali film, Mohanlal’s own Pulimurugan and Prabhas blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Coming to Drishyam 2, it is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The same case reopens with new witnesses and confessions. It is a perfect mixture of suspense, thrill, drama, and emotions. It has its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021. The film received massive viewership on Prime and emerged as the first-ever OTT blockbuster from Mollywood.