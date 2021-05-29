“NOW HIRING, FREE iPhone” ; McDonald’s is giving free iPhone to new joinees

Illinois; The fast-food industry has witnessed an acute deficiency of employees in the past year, particularly in the United States. The extended working hours and minimum salaries are some of the circumstances which influence the new recruitments in fast food outlets. In order to incentivize fresh trainees, McDonald’s in Illinois has arrived up with an attractive offer to attract workers to apply for employment at the restaurant. The fast-food goliath is giving a free iPhone to new recruits if they hold on for six months at the shop. Take a look at the picture of the sign posted on Twitter:

“NOW HIRING, FREE iPhone,” read the text in bold letters on the poster by burger giant McDonald’s. The fine print also stated the conditions, “After 6 months work & meet employment criteria.” The picture of the sign was shared on Twitter by user @brogawd_. The tweet got over 226.3k likes and 31.3k retweets after the time it was posted.

LMFAO G MCDONALDS IS STARVING pic.twitter.com/OJt4cjeTVn — Bragard (@brogawd_) May 23, 2021

Twitter users were pretty fascinated to recognize the invitation for a job with a freebie included too. Some said that McDonald’s should spend good salaries and guarantee a proper working atmosphere rather than providing an iPhone. Others were skeptical of the ’employment criteria’ specified on the poster, stating that it was a plan to shake out of the system at a later stage.

Take a look at the responses:

Taco Bell is desperate too, just saw this sign at the drive through pic.twitter.com/gX7voOClMG — Becky ? (@justmytweeter) May 23, 2021

They’re said after 6 months of employment and meets criteria , so what’s the criteria and what iPhone is you giving out ??? Lmaooo ?? — The Real Destiny Marilyn ? (@sweetnovacane) May 23, 2021

Worst part about McD & their giveaways is that to get the $100 or iPhone you have to upfront give them all your details and if they offer you a job and you don't accept it, they will turn your info over to unemployment who will then cut off your benefits. — Danielle (@crazedandabused) May 23, 2021

This is not the initial time that McDonald’s in the US has decided to bring new trainees. In April 2021, a Florida outlet of the burger chain was contributing 50 USD to candidates for just arriving for the interview. Take a look at the image here: