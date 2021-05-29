Online fraud: Man arrested for the illegal sale of black fungus injection

New Delhi: As per the police report on Friday, a 26-year-old man was booked for cheating people to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretence of selling them Liposomal Amphotericin B injection which is used in the treatment of Black Fungus.

Ayush Singh, the accused, was arrested from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, and he has cheated several people across India, including in the areas of Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Gurgaon, Noida and earned about Rs 10 lakh so far.

An inquiry was started in the matter as several sufferers reported that they were deceived by Singh when they got in touch with him for the injection through social media.

It is said that when the accused was contacted he promised to sell them the injection at Rs 25,000 each and asked for an advance payment. Shortly after the online payment was made, the numbers of the persons are blocked by him.

Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said that on the basis of technological monitoring and call detail records and bank account statements of the accused, a team arrested Singh on Tuesday.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to have cheated many people all over India on the pretext of providing Liposomal Amphotericin B injections with the same modus operandi and on his instance, two mobile phones, two ATM cards and Rs 17,500 cash were recovered and Rs 96,000 of the cheated money was frozen in his account,” he said.

Singh, after completing his B Com from Jaunpur in 2016 was working for a company in Mumbai as a supervisor for one-and-a-half years. In 2019, he got into the real estate business in Uttar Pradesh and after that in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, he started cheating people.