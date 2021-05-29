Paying a befitting tribute to her husband, Pulwama martyr’s wife Nikita Kaul joins the Indian Army

New Delhi: Nikita Kaul, the wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Doundial, joined the Indian Army today in honour of her husband. It was a proud moment for her when she wore the Army uniform for the first time.

During a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2018, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his sacrifice for the nation.

His wife Nikita Kaul paid a befitting tribute to him by joining the ranks of the Indian Army. It was really a proud moment for her as she got the stars on her shoulders pipped from Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi himself.

#WATCH | ….I've experienced same journey he has been through. I believe he's always going to be part of my life: Nitika Kaul, wife of Maj Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life in 2019 Pulwama attack, at passing out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai pic.twitter.com/7cLRlsp39c — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Ministry of Defence, PRO Udhampur, through his official Twitter handle said, “#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!”

It was just 9 months before his sad death Major Dhoundiyal married the then 27-year-old wife Nikita Kaul and left her to face his loss.

However, Major Dhoundiyal’s martyrdom didn’t go in vain. She made the inspirational choice to join the Indian Army and make her husband gratified.

After 6 months following his death, Nikita got prepared herself to fill the Short Service Commission (SSC) form and soon after that, she cleared the exam as well as the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

She also got commissioned at Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Chennai soon for her training and on May 29, 2021, officially joined the Indian Army as LieutenantNikita Kaul Dhoundiyal.