PETA urged Amul India to switch over to producing vegan milk instead of dairy milk

Amul being a co-operative procures milk directly from dairy farmers. Amul MD, RS Sodhi hit out at the animal rights group claiming that switching over to vegan milk would mean handing over resources built by using farmers money to markets which sell genetically modified Soya produced by municipal corporations at outrageous prices.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) suggestion did not go down well with Amul, an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. RS Sodhi took to Twitter to ask PETA if switching over to vegan milk will provide 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless, with a livelihood, and pay their children’s school fees, and how many people in India can actually afford lab manufactured milk.

PETA in its letter to Sodhi cited a 2018 report by global food corporation Cargill which claims that demand for dairy products around the world is on the decline as dairy is no longer considered an essential part of a diet. PETA claimed that global dairy companies like Nestle and Danone are acquiring stakes in non-dairy milk manufacturing thus Amul should think about venturing into vegan products too.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made people more aware of the link between diseases and zoonotic viruses, claimed PETA. Amul should make use of the 45,000 diverse plant species available in the country and capitalise on the emerging market for vegan goods, suggested by PETA.

The ASCI upheld the claims made by Amul that dairy milk is nutritious and a rich source of calcium, vitamins, carbohydrates, fat, minerals and protein.