Tamil actor Venkat Subha dies due to Covid-19

May 29, 2021, 10:44 pm IST

Popular Tamil actor-producer and writer Venkat Subha passed away due to Covid-19 on May 29 at a private hospital in Chennai.

For the past ten days, he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. After his health condition worsened, he was shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). However, on May 29 at 12.48 am he breathed his last.

T Siva, Venkat’s close friend, and producer took to Twitter to share the devastating news. His tweet in Tamil is translated as, “With extreme sadness, I would like to inform everyone that my friend, a great thinker, writer, creator, and actor Venkat left for his heavenly abode at 12.48 am.”

Several celebrities including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and others took to social media to pay their last respects to Venkat.

Venkat Subha has worked in films like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. He also acted in several Tamil serials. He was a YouTube film reviewer for the channel, Touring Talkies.

