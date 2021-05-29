Tsang Yin Hung from Hong Kong and Arthur Muir from US set new record by climbing Mount Everest

New records were set by two mountaineers on Mount Everest recently.

Tsang Yin Hung (Ada) from Hong Kong has set the record for the fastest ascent of Mount Everest by a woman. She reached the top of the 8,848.86-metres (29,031 feet) high Mount Everest from Base Camp on the Nepalese side at a record time of 25 hours and 50 minutes.

Tsang Yin Hung broke the record set by Phunjo Jhangmu Lama from Nepal. Lama climbed Everest in 39 hours and 6 minutes in May 2018.

According to a Nepal Government official, Tsang Yin Hung set out from the base camp at 1:20 pm local time (0735 GMT) on Saturday and reached the top of Everest at 3:10 pm on Sunday. This is the third Everest attempt by the 44 years old school teacher turned mountaineer from Hong Kong. She is also the first woman from Hong Kong to scale the summit.

75 years old Arthur Muir on Sunday became the oldest American to climb Mount Everest. He broke the record set by Bill Burke at the age of 67 in 2009.