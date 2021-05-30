48 years overdue: Man returns Bob Dylan record checked out in 1973

A man who checked out a Bob Dylan record in 1973, returned the borrowed item through the mail 48 years later, said Sara Philips, the manager at an Ohio library.

“I got a package in the mail from San Francisco that was record-shaped and — lo and behold! — it contained a record from our collection that was due back in June 1973,” said Sara.

According to the records, Howard Simon checked out the Self Portrait by Bob Dylan, when he was an eighth-grader at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights.

Simon included a note with the record which read, “As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years. In that context, I am returning with this letter an overdue item (by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing).”

Sara said that Simon also included a $175 donation with the record, as well as a copy of his own album, Western Reserve. Sara added that Simon’s album might end up as part of the library’s music collection. “The funny thing about this is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore — as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people. We’re grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I’d said we can now call it even,” said Sara.