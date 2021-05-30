ABP-CVoter survey reveals the biggest achievement of Narendra Modi government

New Delhi: A survey conducted by ABP-CVoter has revealed the biggest achievement of the second Modi government. As per the survey the, revoking of Article 370 is the biggest achievement of the Modi government. The report card released by the ABP –CVoter to mark the second anniversary of Narendra Modi government has revealed this.

The survey was conducted among 1.39 lakh people from all the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The survey was conducted from January to May 28. As per the survey around 47.4% people said that the revoking of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest achievement f the union government.