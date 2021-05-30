Arab coalition forces destroyed explosives laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The drone was launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early on Sunday that an operation targeted Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with explosives-laden drones, and the hit was accurate.

On Friday, the coalition forces had destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants targeting Saudi Arabia. On Monday, the Arab coalition forces had foiled an attack launched by Houthi militants to attack Saudi Arabia using a booby-trapped boat.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.