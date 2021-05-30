Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom to face Nazym Kyzaibay in finals

Dubai: In boxing, India’s MC Mary Kom will face Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the finals of 51 kilogram category in the Asian Boxing Championship on today. Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom entered into the final with a 4-1 win against Mongolia’s Latsaikhan Altantsetseg.

Three other Indian women boxers had also entered the finals. They include Lalbuatsaihi in 64 kg, Pooja Rani in 75 kg and Anupama in plus 81 kg category. Indian male boxers Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet have also reached the finals of Asian Boxing Championship.