Asian Boxing Championship: Mary Kom to face Nazym Kyzaibay in finals

May 30, 2021, 03:04 pm IST

Dubai: In boxing, India’s MC Mary Kom will face  Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the finals of 51 kilogram category in the Asian Boxing Championship on today.  Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom entered  into the final  with a 4-1 win against Mongolia’s Latsaikhan Altantsetseg.

Three other Indian women boxers had also entered the finals. They include Lalbuatsaihi in 64 kg, Pooja Rani in 75 kg and Anupama in plus 81 kg category. Indian male boxers Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet have also reached the finals of Asian Boxing Championship.

 

