Covid-19 positive man with yellow, black and white fungal infections dies

A 59-year-old man named Kunwar Singh, who was diagnosed with black, white and yellow fungal infections along with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has died on Saturday, according to the news agency.

Dr. BP Tyagi, an ENT specialist at Harsh Hospital in the Raj Nagar area said, “Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30pm on Friday.”

The doctor said Singh approached him with covid-19 symptoms and “the yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24.”

Meanwhile, the doctor also mentioned another patient, a 59-year-old man from the state’s Muradnagar who has also been detected with yellow fungus. He also has toxemia, but the level of infection is lesser than what Kunwar Singh had. The patient is on anti-fungal medication.

Authorities in Ghaziabad have said that there are 65 patients who have been detected in fungal infections so far. Out of the 65 infected people, one died, 31 have recovered and 33 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.