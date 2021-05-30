Covid-19 Update: 2399 new coronavirus reported in Oman

Muscat: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 92.2% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The ministry has also released the coronavirus data of last three days.

As per the data released, 2399 new coronavirus were reported in Oman in the last 72 hours. 31 deaths due to the infection were also reported in the last 72 hours. Till now 216,183 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 199,287 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2334.

Also Read: New study reveals the origin of coronavirus

100 people were admitted in hospitals in the last 24 hours. At present there are 809 people under medical supervision in Oman. In this 242 are admitted in ICUs.