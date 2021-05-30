Covid-19 Update: 291 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

Doha: 189 new coronavirus cases along with 291 new recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 113 contacts of active cases and 76 travel related. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health in the country.

The total coronavirus cases reported has surged to 217,230 in Qatar. The total recoveries also mounted to 213,007. The death toll is firm at 554. At present there are 3669 active cases in Qatar.

There are 7 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 216. 5 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 129 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: New coronavirus cases decreased in Saudi Arabia

The ministry has conducted 12,762 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 3594 people were tested for the first time. Till now 20,20,338 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

22,947 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,514,585.