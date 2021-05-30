Covid-19 Update: Daily coronavirus cases crosses 3000 in Bahrain

Manama: The daily number of coronavirus cases crossed 3000 in Bahrain. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. 3274 new coronavirus cases along with 2533 new recoveries and 16 deaths due to coronavirus were ported in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 1275 expats.

Thus the overall infection tally reached at 235,699. The total recoveries no stand at 205,962. The death toll is at 939. At present there are 28,798 active cases in the country. 412 were under medical treatment in the country. In this 291 were admitted in ICUs. Till now 46,07,670 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.