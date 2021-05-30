Covid-19 Update: New coronavirus cases decreased in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.1% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.6% in the country. The number of new coronavirus cases again decreased in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 907 new coronavirus cases along with 1201 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 258, followed by Makkah with 232, the Eastern Province with 139, Madinah recorded 86 and Asir confirmed 65 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 449,191. The total recoveries now stands at 432,138. The death toll is at 7347. At present there are 9706 active cases in the country. In this 1408 are in critical condition.