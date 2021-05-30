Covid vaccine: 12 crore vaccine doses will be available from June 2021, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: In India, the Covid vaccination drive will get a major boost in the coming days as the Centre announced nearly 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in June 2021.

As several countries are facing an acute shortage of vaccines the massive production of vaccines will come as a boon amid sky-rocketing demand from beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already confirmed that over 21 crore vaccine doses have been given to people across the country so far.

As per the records, about 14.15 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 in the same group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday only.

Taking into consideration, about 1.82 crore persons across the country have got their first dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Countries like Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have given to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years their first vaccine dose.

According to the ministry, the country has administered 21.18 crore doses in total till 7 pm on Saturday.