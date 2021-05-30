Emirates extended ban of flights from India to UAE till June 30

The suspension of Emirates passenger flights from India to the UAE has been extended till June 30, the airline announced on Sunday.

“Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,” the airline said.

The airlines reported that the UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised Covid19 protocols will be excluded for travel.

Two options have been put forward to the passengers by the airlines. First is that, they can keep the ticket for future use or if they want they can call up the airline or else they can visit the airline website for additional information.

And the second option is that they can rebook the flight for an alternative date, for which the airline suggested that concerned passengers contact their respective travel agents or booking office.

The UAE flights from India was first suspended on April 24, 11.59 pm.

In view of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 currently affecting India, this was further extended on May 4 by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).