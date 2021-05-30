Guwahati: ‘Cycling Community’ helps Covid patients and senior citizens through ‘Relief Riders’ mission

Guwahati: With the aim of generalising cycling as a mode of pleasure to protect the environment and save fuel, the Guwahati cycling community was started a couple of years ago.

Currently, the community has begun concentrating on people who require care and support in the midst of a health crisis that has changed the world.

According to an IANS report, the ‘Cycling Community’ of Guwhati is presently helping covid patients, weak people, and senior citizens in the city through their newly launched ‘Relief Riders’ mission.

The Relief Riders initiative has been providing essential items and delivering food and medicines to people in need without charging any money for the service, for more than two weeks.

“Through online mode or by making cash payments, the beneficiaries are paying for their required items and our volunteers are delivering the essentials at the doorsteps of the people or at the Covid Care Centres,” Arshel Akhter, one of the pioneers of the ‘Relief Riders’ mission told the news agency.

The volunteers are delivering the goods by following all Covid protocols at the time of non-curfew hours, Akhter added.

Till now, the Relief Riders mission has 16 volunteers who are working in different parts of Guwahati. And they are delivering essential items, food, medicine, and groceries within a radius of 3 km from their own homes.

According to Akther, the mission was commenced following in the footsteps of Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, where the cycling communities are doing their bit to help people in need.

Bikash Doley, an entrepreneur and a volunteer for the Relief Riders mission said, “We try to keep all transactions contactless by encouraging digital modes of payment. We also follow social distancing measures, personal hygiene and wearing of masks, etc.”