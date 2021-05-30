High-velocity storm uproots trees, disrupts power supply in Chandigarh

A high-velocity storm swept the Union Territory of Chandigarh and its surrounding areas late Saturday evening uprooting bushes and disrupting energy provide at many locations. The storm, with a wind velocity exceeding 60 kmph, was accompanied by heavy rains, the climate workplace mentioned on Sunday.

Some residents complained that energy provide in lots of southern sectors of the town remained disrupted for practically 10 hours. Morning water provide was additionally disrupted in some components of the town.Within the morning, municipal company staff had been seen clearing a number of roads of uprooted bushes and branches.

There have been experiences of some automobiles getting broken as bushes or heavy branches fell on them through the storm.The sudden change in climate was brought on by a climate system which had constructed up on account of an higher air cyclonic stress, a Meteorological Division official mentioned.

Rains had been additionally reported from Mohali, Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.Isolated parts of Haryana too are expected to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by hail and winds of up to 30-40 kmph on Friday