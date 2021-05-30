DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainmentMobile Apps

I cannot imagine celebrating: R Madhavan on his birthday amid pandemic

May 30, 2021, 05:57 pm IST

Actor R. Madhavan has shared plans for his birthday this year. On Sunday, the actor took to his social media handle and wrote a message for his ‘Tweeple’, who seem to shower birthday wishes on him already, ahead of his birthday on June 1. The actor also expresses his deep gratitude to his fans.

He tweeted, “Hello my lovely Tweeple. Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.”

On the work front, Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

