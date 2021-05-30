I cannot imagine celebrating: R Madhavan on his birthday amid pandemic

Actor R. Madhavan has shared plans for his birthday this year. On Sunday, the actor took to his social media handle and wrote a message for his ‘Tweeple’, who seem to shower birthday wishes on him already, ahead of his birthday on June 1. The actor also expresses his deep gratitude to his fans.

He tweeted, “Hello my lovely Tweeple. Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.”

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.?????????? — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

On the work front, Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.