IIT Goa’s Unique Question Paper went viral

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa surprised everyone with a new and unique method to evaluate students. The internet can’t get tired of lauding their unique method. A viral screenshot of their analogue circuit question paper shows that students were asked to prepare questions as well as answer them.

The first question is for 30 marks which says, the students should prepare 60 marks questions on the basis of the syllabus. Now the second question in the question paper is for 40 marks and asked the students to answer the questions they have prepared in the first part. The paper also stated, “Don’t talk, if you get your questions from someone, the numbers should be given less.”

This unique method to evaluate students then made it to Twitter and netizens appreciated the faculty member for designing such different question paper and others dropped amused reactions.

A Twitter user posted the image and wrote: “Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same. Gotta say IIT Goa has found out this unique way to evaluate students by themselves. It’s not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer. Gonna be the test of integrity too.”

