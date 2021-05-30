‘India is ready to face any challenge’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country is ready to face any challenges. Prime Minister said this on monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Prime Minister in the programme also expressed gratitude to Corona warriors.

“My dear countrymen, however big the challenge is, India’s resolve to face it has always been greater. The collective strength of the country and our spirit of service have brought India out of all storms,” PM Modi said.

Also Read: State government extends lockdown till June 7

“In the normal course, we were producing 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day. Today, the production has gone up to 9,500 metric tonnes a day – an increase of almost 10 per cent,” said PM.