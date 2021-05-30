Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists opened fire in Anantnag, 2 killed

Srinagar: On Saturday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, two civilians, including a 20-year-old student, were killed in firing by terrorists, police said.

The two sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, a police officer told.

According to the official, the terrorists opened fire at the two civilians at Jablipora in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

In the attack, the person who was injured was identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, dental technician by profession and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 19, son of Abdul Azeem Parray, a student, said a police official, and later the died because of their injuries.

In the meantime, the official said that the area where the firing took place has been cordoned off and strives to seize the attackers has started.