London: UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony with Covid-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, the Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported. A spokeswoman for Johnson’s Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports.

Both newspapers said guests were invited at the last minute to the central London ceremony, and said even senior members of Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans.

Weddings in England are currently limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Catholic cathedral was suddenly locked down at 1:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) and Symonds, 33, arrived 30 minutes later in a limo, in a long white dress with no veil, both reports said. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

Last year they announced they were engaged and that they were expecting a child, and their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020.

Earlier this month the Sun had reported that wedding invitations had been sent to friends and family for July 2022. Johnson, once dubbed “Bonking Boris” by Britain’s tabloid media, has a complicated private life.

He was once sacked from the Conservative Party’s policy team while in opposition for lying about an extra-marital affair. He has been divorced twice and refuses to say how many children he has fathered. Johnson’s last marriage was to Marina Wheeler, a lawyer. They had four children together but announced in September 2018 that they had separated.