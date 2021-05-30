 ‘Made in China’: New study reveals the origin of coronavirus

London: A new study has revealed that the coronavirus was made by Chinese scientists in a laboratory. A research study by British professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr Birger Sorensen has made this shocking revelation. British daily, Daily Mail has reported this citing the study.

The study claims that Chinese scientists created the virus in a lab in Wuhan and then tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats. The study claims that novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus has no “credible natural ancestor” and was created by Chinese scientists who were working on a ‘Gain of Function’ project in a Wuhan lab. The scientists took a natural coronavirus “backbone” found in Chinese cave bats and spliced onto it a new “spike”, turning it into Covid-19.

“The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row. The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it. The implication of our historical reconstruction, we posit now beyond reasonable doubt, of the purposively manipulated chimeric virus SARS-CoV-2 makes it imperative to reconsider what types of Gain of Function experiments it is morally acceptable to undertake. We think that there have been retro-engineered viruses created. They’ve changed the virus, then tried to make out it was in a sequence years ago,” they wrote.