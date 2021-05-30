DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

New coronavirus variant which spreads quickly by air detected

May 30, 2021, 04:51 pm IST

Vietnam: Researchers in Vietnam has detected a new variant of coronavirus in  the country. The new variant is a combination of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants. The researchers warned that the new variant spreads quickly by air. The new variant is a combination of B.1.617 variant  and B.1.1.7 variant.  The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India in October  last year. The B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the UK.

“The characteristic of this strain is that it spreads quickly in the air. The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment,”  said Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh.

