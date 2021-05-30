Vayalar Rama Varma’s youngest daughter dies of Covid

Palakkad: Poet and lyricist Vayalar Rama Varma’s youngest daughter Sindhu (54) died of Covid 19. Sindhu was shifted to a private hospital in Palakkad last night due to severe shortness of breath.

Sindhu had been undergoing treatment for cancer for a long time. Though she lives in Chalakudy, Sindhu came to Palakkad a week ago for medical treatment. She left the hospital due to improvement in his health but moved to his sister Indulekha’s house in Palakkad. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to her disease. It was that Covid 19 was confirmed in the post-mortem examination.

Her husband is Math Krishnakumar of Chalakudy Layam. Daughter Meenakshi is a research student. The body will be cremated at Palakkad following the Covid 19 protocol.