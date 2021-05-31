Actor Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against 5G implementation in India

New Delhi: On Monday, actor Juhi Chawla, who is also an environmental activist, requested the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, as it may raise issues associated with the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

The Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar, before hearing the matter, carried over the suit to another bench of the Delhi High Court for hearing on June 2.

In the view of Juhi Chawla, if the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to success, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to evade exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

Relating to the same, she said, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

Juhi Chawla filed the suit through advocate Deepak Khosla, asked a direction to the authorities to approve to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.