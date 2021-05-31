Akshay kumar’s film Prithviraj is on target of Karni Sena

The Karni Sena is back in the spotlight and this time it is with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘’ which is based on the life of great king, Rajput Prithviraj Chauhan.The Rajput organisation has raised an objection around the title of the film.After making threats against multiple Hindi films, the Karni Sena is now targeting Akshay Kumar.

The Karni Sena does not stop there they have other conditions too. They have demanded that film has to be screened for them before its release.If they don’t listen to the advice the team will have to face the consequences.The makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too, as what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during ‘Padmaavat’.

In 2016, while Padmaavat was still being shot in Rajasthan, members of the outfit destroyed the sets and costumes, and even physically assaulted Sanjay. Karni Sena claimed that the film has a romantic sequence between Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji.

Despite the filmmaker’s denial that no such scene exists, the protests continued in many states across India and came to a head around film’s release. Padukone and Bhansali also faced death threats. The film ultimately got a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat and Karni Sena later accepted that the film honoured Rajput valour and ended their protest against it.

Akshay Kumar had announced the project back in 2019, on his birthday. With a tweet Akshay had enthusiastically stated that, “Elated to share about his 1st historical film on his birthday. He was very humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero he look upto for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of his biggest films ‘Prithviraj’.”

‘Prithviraj’ has Akshay Kumar playing the title role with Manushi Chillar as Samyukta, Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi it is being produced by Aditya Chopra.