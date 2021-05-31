Country extends suspension of international flights

Myanmar: Myanmar has extended the suspension of international flights. The Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications in Myanmar has announced the decision. The international commercial flights will be suspended till June 30.

The military government ruling the country also announced that all military operations will be suspended across the country except for the period when security and administrative machinery of the government in addition to state defence and administrative measures are encroached on.

Earlier the Indian government also extended the suspension of international flights till June 30.