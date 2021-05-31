Covid-19 Update: 11 coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

Muscat: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection is at 92.1% in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1041 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. 11 deaths due to coronavirus infection were also reported in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 217,224. The total recoveries now stands a t 199,960. The death toll is at 2345.

Also Read: Fuel prices for the month June announced

In the last 24 hours, 104 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 808 patients under medical treatment in hospitals. In this 247 were admitted in ICUs.