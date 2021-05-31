Covid-19 Update: 329 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 228 new coronavirus cases along with 329 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 148 contacts of active cases and 80 travel related.

Till now 217,458 coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. In this 213,336 people were recovered. The death toll is at 556. At present there are 3566 active cases.

There are 15 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 218. 4 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 134 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

15,982 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4268 people were tested for the first time. Till now 20,24,606 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

30,608 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,545,193.