Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improved in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate has improved in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate has reached at 96.2% in the country. The fatality rate remain unchanged at 1.6%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1245 new coronavirus cases along with 1275 new recoveries and 15 deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 428, the followed by Riyadh with 313, the Eastern Province with 155, Madinah recorded 99 and Asir with 74, Jazan with 56, Al Khaseem with 41, Hail with 23, Tabuk with 20, Najran with 14, Al Baha with 13 and Al Jouf with 3.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts rain, thunderstorm for 3 days

Till now 450,436 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The total recoveries mounted to 433,413. The death toll is at 7347 . At present there are 9661 active cases in the country. In this 1438 people were admitted in ICUs.

Till now 14,050,048 vaccines have been administered at a rate of 40.2 doses per 100 people.. A total of 76,003 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.