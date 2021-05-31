Covid lockdown: The national capital to begin unlocking from today. Let’s know more…

New Delhi: Taking into consideration a drop in the daily coronavirus infections, the Delhi government has decided to begin the unlock process from Monday.

Since April 19, Delhi has been under lockdown and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday declared that that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31. Still, other restraints will remain in forces as earlier.

The movement of workers and employees will be done only on hold of e-passes, which can be collected by the owners/ employers/ contractors by submitting line application with the details of workers/ employees on the websites– www.delhi.gov.in and www.delhipolice.nic.in.

The Delhi police, on Sunday, held an online meeting to brief members of the department on the implementation of Covid relevant behaviour with the easing of certain constraints in the national capital.

In the meeting, the members were instructed to assuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour, like usage of face masks, frequent sanitization, social distancing, no spitting at public places, no consumption of pan/ gutka/ tobacco/ liquor at the workplace, tottering of work hours, screening and hygiene, as per the release by the Delhi Police.