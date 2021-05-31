Covid updates: Kerala reported 12,300 new coronavirus cases, today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 12,300 people in the state, According to reports, Covid continues to spread in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Thiruvananthapuram 1750, Malappuram 1689, Palakkad 1300, Ernakulam 1247, Kollam 1200, Thrissur 1055, Alappuzha 1016, Kozhikode 857, Kottayam 577, Kannur 558, Kasaragod 341, Pathanamthitta 277, Idukki 263 and Wayanad 170 districts were affected today.

89,345 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 13.77. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,97,95,928 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Covid-19 confirmed today that 174 deaths have occurred in the past few days. This brings the total death toll to 8815. 56 health workers were affected by the disease. Kasaragod 10, Kannur 8, Kollam 7, Thiruvananthapuram 6, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur 5, Wayanad 4, Palakkad 3, Idukki 2 and Kozhikode 1 were affected.

Today, 69 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 11,422 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 753 are not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 1652, Malappuram 1648, Palakkad 818, Ernakulam 1214, Kollam 1189, Thrissur 1045, Alappuzha 1012, Kozhikode 832, Kottayam 526, Kannur 506, Kasaragod 327, Pathanamthitta 265, Idukki 244 and Wayanad 144 were affected by the disease.

No new hotspot today. 2 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 885 hotspots. There are currently 7,88,202 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 7,49,825 are under home / institutional quarantine and 38,377 in hospitals. A total of 2,881 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

A total of 28,867 people who were diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2924, Kollam 2437, Pathanamthitta 1094, Alappuzha 2094, Kottayam 1635, Idukki 1308, Ernakulam 4003, Thrissur 2437, Palakkad 2584, Malappuram 3508, Kozhikode 2210, Wayanad 440, Kannur 1518 and Kasaragod 675 were cured. With this, 2,06,982 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 23,10,385 have so far been freed from Covid.