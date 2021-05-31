Emirates Airlines announces resumption of flight service

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume passenger flight service to Venice. The service to the Italian city will be resumed from July 1. At the initial stage, three flights a week will be operated.

Emirates Airlines will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly flights in July. This will comprise a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route, and 3-weekly return flights between Dubai and Milan. Together with Emirates’ five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna, this will take the airline’s total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July. Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.